Rainbows want new adult volunteers

A Deeside Girlguiding group is looking for more volunteers to join its ranks.

The 1st Aboyne Rainbows is appealing for new adult helpers to give local youngsters the chance to try new experiences, learn skills, grow in confidence and make friends.

The local group is for girls aged five to seven years and currently has around ten members who meet weekly on Tuesdays from 4-5pm

In recent years the youngsters have experienced various activities, including horse riding, trips to the cinema and Satrosphere visits.

And with the launch of Girlguiding’s new programme, the Rainbows have even more adventures ahead, but they need new volunteers in order to enjoy them.

Elaine Walker, who is a leader with 1st Aboyne Rainbows told the Piper: “I started volunteering with the Rainbows when my daughter joined.

“She absolutely loves going to Rainbows and I’ve really enjoyed seeing how much she’s got out of it too – from making new friends to learning new skills.

“Getting to know the Rainbows and supporting them try new things and have fun is fantastic.

“It’s so rewarding, seeing the difference you can make and watching as the girls develop their skills and; confidence.

“There’s always something new to try and as a volunteer I get stuck in just as much as the girls with arts and crafts, cooking and playing games.,” she added.

To find out more about volunteering with Girlguiding Scotland call 0131 226 4511 or if you’re online you can visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/.

Alternatively you can contact Elaine Walker at aboynerainbows1@hotmail.com or give her a call on 07803 202348.