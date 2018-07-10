Rising support for Marie Curie

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett recently joined more than 150 people at a fundraising event for terminal illness charity Marie Curie.

The Blooming Great Tea Party held at Holyrood Park saw MSPs, volunteers and supporters join the summer fundraising campaign.

The event was judged by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson who won this year’s celebrity edition of Great British Bake Off, Marie Curie patron Lady Claire Macdonald, and author and baker Sean McVey.

Mr Burnett said: “Marie Curie is 70 this year and it’s fitting to mark such a milestone with food and good company.

“I was delighted to join so many talented bakers on a lovely day in Holyrood Park.

“We shared some tips and I even got to sample some very high-quality cakes.”

The baking competition saw three winners: MSP Annie Wells for a Victoria Sponge cake; volunteer Margaret Irvine from Inverness for a Viennese biscuit; and supporter Gemma Walton from Edinburgh for a carrot cake.

Blooming Great Tea Party asks people to get together with friends, colleagues and family to throw a tea party, bake sale or “bake off”-style competition in return for donations.

Marie Curie policy and public affairs manager Susan Lowes said: “We hope people will be encouraged to get baking themselves and organise their own Blooming Great Tea Party.

“Every donation helps Marie Curie provide care and support to people living with terminal illness.”