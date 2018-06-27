Robert honoured by University

A highly-respected broadcaster has received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Aberdeen.

Robert Lovie, who lives in Strathdon, is a popular Scottish entertainer, public speaker and compere, noted for his distinctive Aberdeenshire style and Doric humour.

He was brought up on his parent’s farm near Fraserburgh and has been singing and entertaining since the age of eight.

Robert has performed at concerts, events and festivals around the world but one of the highlights of his career was singing the National Anthem for the arrival of the Queen at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He has been a mainstay of more than a dozen Highland Games throughout Scotland, including the Braemar Gathering.

Robert is also MC for the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra and acts as Fear an Tighe for the prestigious Keepers of the Quaich Society.

Throughout his life, he has been a constant supporter of North-east culture, heritage, language and traditional entertainment.

Professionally, he worked as an area manager in Aberdeenshire for the National Trust for Scotland for 23 years and in November last year he took up a new position as executive director of the newly-formed Princes Foundation.

His main role is outreach work throughout Scotland from Caithness to Dumfries.

He also oversees properties for the Duke of Rothesay from the Castle of Mey and Birkhall as well as Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

Robert acts as a trustee for several major Scottish charities and throughout his career has been greatly involved in philanthropic fundraising at home and abroad.

Over several decades, he has been unstinting in his promotion of Scottish and regional folk culture as well as the Doric language.

On hearing of his accolade, Robert said: “This is a great honour for me and I am humbled to be receiving an Honorary Doctorate especially from my home university.

“I am so proud of my roots in the North-east and have been privileged to travel the globe having the opportunity to promote our wonderful culture and great language.”