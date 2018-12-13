Royal whisky to feature in website ballot

Highly-collectable bottles of a single malt whisky from the cask of Prince Charles are to be made available to buy.

A ballot for the opportunity to obtain one of 184 bottles of 1988 Royal Lochnagar will open at The Whisky Exchange website on December 31.

The cask was a gift to the prince to mark the 140th anniversary of the first royal visit to Royal Lochnagar Distillery by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1848.

He has donated it to his charity, The Prince’s Foundation.

The bottling took place on the prince’s 70th birthday, November 14 this year, and is one of the oldest single cask releases of Royal Lochnagar.

To ensure demand is managed fairly, 184 bottles will be available through the ballot, one will be auctioned once the ballot is closed, one placed in the Diageo Archive and the remaining 20 retained by the foundation for further fundraising.

The bottles in the ballot will be priced at £1,470 and all proceeds will go to foundation.

On a visit to the distillery in October, when the cask was handed over, the prince tasted the whisky with Diageo whisky specialist Maureen Robinson, leading whisky writer Charles MacLean and Sukhinder Singh, owner of The Whisky Exchange.

Mr Singh said: “This whisky lingers beautifully, developing subtle flavours on the palate.”

Royal Lochnagar distillery manager Sean Phillips said: “We are delighted to have welcomed His Royal Highness back to Royal Lochnagar Distillery recently and are particularly pleased that this special whisky will support the work of The Prince’s Foundation at The Carriage at Ballater Station, which is so important to Royal Lochnagar and our people who live and work here.”

The bottle, with etched lettering infilled in gold, and bespoke Royal Lochnagar blue presentation box both display the arms of the Duke of Rothesay.

A label includes the handwritten edition number and natural cask strength of 52.6% ABV.

Those interested in entering can register at www.thewhiskyexchange.com/RoyalLochnagar

The ballot will be live from December 31 until January 27.