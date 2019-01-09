Rylan’s praise for local slimming leader

A Deeside slimming consultant has praised her group members for their efforts over the past year - and won the admiration of a top celebrity.

Rachel Fyfe runs a Slimming World class at the Legion Scotland branch in Banchory every Tuesday, and at Culter Mills Social Club in Peterculter each Thursday.

Rachel recently attended the annual Slimming World Awards as the organisation enters its 50th year.

She said: “I couldn’t be more proud of my members.

“Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent my members at the Slimming World Awards.”

During the 50th birthday celebration, Rachel met singer and television presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rachel added: “Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

The celebrity, who co-hosted the awards ceremony, said later: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.

“While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultant and group every week, so people like Rachel are clearly worth their weight in gold.”

Rachel is encouraging people to come along to the weekly group get-togethers in Banchory and Culter.