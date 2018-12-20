Scottish SPCA gets funding boost from retailer

Scotmid stores across Aberdeenshire will be supporting the Scottish SPCA as the company’s national charity of the year to reach a fundraising target of £300,000.

The partnership over the next year between the community retailer and the Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak will see Scotmid employees, customers and the wider community come together to support the stores’ ‘pet of the month’.

The centre takes in around 73 animals every month, from dogs and cats to rare and exotic species, and it is hoped the arrangement will see a rise in the number of people willing to rehome pets.

As well as raising awareness of animal welfare and opportunities to rehome, store teams will also take part in fundraising activities, from sponsored sporting challenges to zip slides and bake sales, to help fund the charity’s education programme in local schools.

Elaine Thomson, store manager at Scotmid, Tillybrake Road, Banchory, said: “We’re so excited to help raise awareness of the importance of animal welfare within our local community and find new homes for the adorable animals the centre takes in on a weekly basis.

“We hope our ‘pet of the month’ activity will encourage customers to help rehome animals as well as raise vital funds to educate the next generation of animal lovers through its schools education programme.”

Drumoak centre manager Graeme Innes said: “Our centre has lots of animals looking for their loving forever homes and we’re grateful for the opportunity to highlight these locally.

“It’s great to see Scotmid staff and the local community get behind us and help raise funds for Scotland’s abused, abandoned and injured animals and the work we do educating children and adults in the community on animal welfare.”