Scouts cash in on massive sale event

Banchory Scouts have raised another huge amount from their annual jumble sale.

They took in more than £11,000 from the recent event following tremendous support from the community and further afield.

There was a steady flow of visitors to the sale

The popular sale has been running for more than 50 years and is regarded as a local institution.

Vanessa Holmes, Scout GEC chairperson, First Banchory Scouts, said: “We raised another great sum of £11,220.

“We had a visit from our local MP Andrew Bowie who said it was important to support such an institution.

“It’s a great team of people who organise it every year and it is a great atmosphere to be part of.

“Thanks to one and all and to the local community.”

She added: “We felt that on the day while there was a queue, the footfall was a little lower than has been in the last couple of years, but the amount of people was very steady and spread the sale over a longer period.

“Often we have a big rush at the beginning and then it slows up.”

Scout officials have also thanked local businesses - McIntosh Plant Hire, McCombie, Roy Cowie, Deeside Construction and Enermech - for providing vehicles for collection and delivery of sale items, and for the disposal of large waste left over.

Some of the firms have been offering trucks to help out for more than 20 years.

The sale also receives support from people with no links to the Scouts.

Vanessa explained: “We have a few dedicated stallholders who run the stalls for us each year, despite having no connection with the Scouts.

“A particular thank you goes to Gail Stewart and her team of ladies who run the bric-a-brac stall, and Doug Stewart who runs the books/DVD/CD stall - they have been doing it for over ten years.”

The main aim of organisers in recent years has been to try and recycle more of the donations left over from the sale.

They have appointed someone to make arrangements for local charities and schools to benefit from the items.

Leftover books go to Books Abroad and there is an online Magpie site that takes DVDs and CDs for the charity.

Proceeds from the annual jumble sale go towards supporting Scout/Cub/Beaver activities.