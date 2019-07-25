Six youths rescue from River Dee island

Six youths had to be rescued from an island on the River Dee.

They got into difficulty at Potarch Bridge shortly after 8.30 last night.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) teams used a sled to bring them to safety from a ledge.

The youths were given a precautionary check by ambulance personnel.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were requested to assist emergency service partners following reports of a group of youths in difficulty on an island at the River Dee, near Banchory.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and two water rescue units to the scene, at Potarch Bridge, where crews used a rescue sled to assist six youths to safety from a ledge.

“The individuals were then passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel for a precautionary check.”