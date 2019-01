Police are advising drivers in the North-east to take extra care after overnight snow and ice.

A number of minor accidents have been reported throughout the region due to the slippery conditions.

The sudden cold snap has led to transport problems at several Aberdeenshire schools.

Snow gates have been closed on the A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul route.

Wintry showers are expected to ease during the day but forecasters say a widespread frost is expected tonight.