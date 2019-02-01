Sound festival shortlisted for top international award

A Deeside festival has been nominated for a prestigious international music award,

Sound, the Banchory-based new music organisation, is one of 37 festivals, ensembles and performers from across the globe to be included in the Classical:NEXT Innovation Award Long List.

It is the only UK festival, event or ensemble to make the list.

Director Fiona Robertson said: “This is tremendous accolade for sound festival. To be nominated for such a prestigious award and to be in such august company is a great recognition of sound’s work and a real boost for contemporary music in Scotland.”

The 2019 Classical:NEXT Innovation Award particularly celebrates women in music, a subject which was also central to the 2018 sound festival.

The event showcased work by around 50 women composers including new commissions from Sally Beamish, Diana Burrell and Anna Appleby.

A debate on equal access to commissions for women composers, led by Lucy Hollingworth, was also a centrepiece of the opening weekend of the 2018 festival.

Fiona added: “At sound we have showcased and commissioned work from women composers for many years and are particularly pleased that our work in this area at the 2018 festival has been recognised.”

The winner will be announced at the closing ceremony of Classical:NEXT 2019, which will be held at de Doelen in the Netherlands on May 18.