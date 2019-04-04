Sports village nears completion

Banchory’s long-awaited sports village is nearing completion.

A summer opening is expected for the £8 million facility at Hill of Banchory which will provide exciting job opportunities, according to a local councillor.

A summer opening date is expected for the new centre. Picture: Aberdeenshire Council

The centre will include a six-lane swimming pool, a training pool, a three-court sports hall, fitness suite, squash courts, changing rooms, reception and cafe.

Construction officially got under way in February last year after a series of delays.

The impending completion has been warmly welcomed in the community.

Local Councillor Ann Ross said: “The community of Banchory and Mid Deeside have been waiting for more than 30 years for a community swimming pool, and through the Banchory Sports Trust raised £700,000, an enormous amount of money, which was put towards the project.

“It is really exciting watching the progress at the construction site, and we are almost there with it due to open in the summer.

“Recruitment for staff for the sports village has already started which will provide exciting job opportunities.”

Banchory Community Council chair Mary Lennox said they were delighted to see the new sports village taking shape, adding: “We look forward to the day when Banchory residents can at last use the new facilities. It’s been a long time coming, but we are nearly there.”