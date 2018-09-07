Survey is seeking cyclists’ opinions and experiences

Researchers from Robert Gordon University (RGU) are working with NESTRANS, the Aberdeen City and Shire Transport Partnership, in a bid to improve the experience for cyclists in the North-east.

The two organisations have created a survey which will collect the opinions, experiences and ideas of cyclists in the area which will then be compiled in a report to help shape policy and create a positive cycling culture in the City and Shire.

Those taking part in the survey will be asked for their insight into what motivates people to cycle, what the barriers are to increased levels of cycling, the views on the current cycling infrastructure and what role stereotypes of cyclists play in shaping the attitude and behaviours of other road users towards cyclists.

Anyone wishing to take part in the survey, can do so until the end of September by visiting http://bit.ly/2MKiIf

In addition, a conference takes place on Wednesday, September 26, at The Sir Ian Wood Building, Aberdeen.

Admission is free but a place for the event must be reserved.