A section of the B977 near Banchory will be closed during the day this Wednesday.

It is to allow the removal of a tree blown onto a roadside verge by recent high winds.

The closure is between 8.45am and 4.30pm.

The alternative route is via B977 Smithy Cottages, B977 The Birks, B977 – B9119 Echt, B9119 – B993 West Bandodle, B993 – A980 Torphins, A980 – B977 at Raemoir House.

Following the severe gales of last week, all private land owners are advised to check roadside trees.