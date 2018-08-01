Torphins gets set for a gala spectacular

Preparations are well under way for Torphins Gala later this month.

The gala day itself will be on Saturday, August 18, but there will be various events during the week.

They include a family quiz night which will take place on Thursday, August 16, and foam party and disco the following evening.

The main event will be in Torphins park with around 20 stalls and attractions.

There will be something for all the family such as lazertag, zorbs, tug o’ war, pet competition, inflatable assault course, BBQ, and tea, beer and prosecco tents.

Unlike previous years, the gala committee has been unable to put up bunting around the village.

The lighting towers in Torphins are more than 20 metres apart and organisers say that, as such, Aberdeenshire Council couldn’t approve the bunting going up under current guidance.

The events and main gala day have changed over the years but the aim remains essentially the same - to provide a day of fun and spectacle, drawing the local community together to socialise and enjoy each other’s company, to build relationships and showcase local talent and business.

There is also an element of fundraising which is reinvested into future galas or channelled into local charities and good causes.

The committee consists of local volunteers and is looking for recruits.

Secretary Jennie Symon said: “We are always keen to attract new members to the committee as this brings opportunity to inject new ideas and experience into the mix.

“Tasks are shared out according to people’s interests and strengths so there is a real sense of teamwork amongst the group.

“Not all of our help comes from committee members as gala day always brings out extra pairs of hands to help put up marquees, set out show rings, and get the ground ready for the day. It’s a wonderful display of community spirit.”