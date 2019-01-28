Torphins schoolboy tackles dog fouling

A Torphins schoolboy has been praised for tackling dog fouling in the village.

Thomas Truby, eight, has made emergency waste bag dispensers, made from recycled bottles, to put around the main problem areas, as well as posters.

Along with classmate Mia Strachan, he took his idea to the local community council whose members enthusiastically backed it.

Thomas’s mum Gayl said: “They were installed and it was posted on the Rubbish Club’s Facebook page and our community forum.

“The support and praise for his dog poo bag dispensers has been tremendous.”

Community council secretary Will Maclean said: “Torphins Community Council has run campaigns over the years to encourage dog owners to be responsible always.

“The council is delighted to see this community initiative led by a local youngster, who is taking real action on this, as he did on the rubbish problem.

“We thank the responsible dog owners and ask every owner to always pick up after their dog.”

Last year Thomas set up a Rubbish Club to clear up litter and other debris left around the village.