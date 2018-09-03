£600,000 bus investment

Bus operator Stagecoach has added 10 high-specification Mercedes Sprinter minibuses to its North fleet.

The vehicles will be in operation on services in Aberdeenshire, Moray, Caithness, Orkney and Skye and mark an investment of just over £600,000.

They are fitted with faux leather seats, seatbelts and “Euro 6” specification low-noise engines representing the latest in clean engine technology.

The buses accept contactless payments and are fitted with the latest tracking technology allowing customers to track exactly when their bus will arrive at their stop.

One of the vehicles will be used in the Banchory area on a school bus service on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

David Liston, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We are delighted to introduce the Mercedes minibuses to our fleet for the first time.

“We have received feedback from the local communities that modern, smaller buses would be their preference for some of the shorter trips we operate.”