Community events to mark bypass opening

A weekend of community events will be held to mark the opening of the Aberdeen bypass.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work, Keith Brown, announced the celebrations will take place on September 8 and 9.

The focal point of the GoNorthEast campaign will be family-orientated events and activities which are planned to take place on the new AWPR section in the River Dee valley, on the boundary between Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

It will be a ‘fete style’ occasion with attractions including a celebration of travel through the ages with vintage vehicles and future electric vehicle technology.

There will also be opportunities for cyclists of a wide range of abilities to experience the road before traffic begins using it.

Mr Brown, who visited the Goval to Blackdog section of the development on Monday, confirmed that the route will be fully completed later this year, with sections opening to traffic over the summer.

He added: “This timely campaign, therefore, seeks to remind people of the real, lasting benefits that will follow and, the community event in particular, aims to bring communities together to celebrate this landmark time for the region.”