New bus services on AWPR

Two new bus services will start later this month using the AWPR.

Following the public timetable consultation in September last year, Stagecoach North Scotland has finalised plans for the first buses to operate in the bypass on Monday, January 21.

Service 747 will offer a new link across Aberdeenshire and Angus.

It will replace services 107 and current 747 and will operate an hourly frequency throughout most of the day between Montrose and Ellon using the AWPR.

The service will run from Montrose to Stonehaven before linking with Kingswells Park and Ride and Aberdeen Airport.

It will then continue to Ellon and some journeys will also extend to Cruden Bay and Peterhead.

Service 757 will be introduced from the same date providing a direct link to the airport from Portlethen and Newtonhill.

It will operate up to every hour seven days a week to the airport and will also stop at Kingswells Park and Ride.

Kingswells will benefit from both of the new services and as a result journeys from the P&R site to the airport will be available by bus up to every 30 minutes, seven days a week.

The JET service 727, connecting the city centre to the airport up to every ten minutes, will continue to the current timetable.