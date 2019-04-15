Reprieve for Deeside bus service

An under-threat Deeside bus service has won a reprieve.

The council-supported Sunday link between Ballater and Braemar had been facing the axe - prompting an outcry.

But local authority bosses say it will continue with a shuttle bus until a review at the end of September.

The proposed withdrawal led to a massive petition voicing concern about the impact on local tourism.

The stay of execution has been welcomed in the communities.

Local Councillor Geva Blackett said: “We have done everything we can to get this reprieve and now its up to the public. Use it or we will lose it.”

The Saturday service between Banff and Gardenstown/Fraserburgh will also continue but the axe fell on 25 other services on Monday.

Aberdeenshire’ head of transportation Ewan Wallace said: “In the case of both Gardenstown and Ballater/Braemar, there were strong feelings in the community about the adverse impact on the local area.

“We have listened to that and adapted our plans as best we could – hopefully these services will now be better used than before.

“In due course we will conduct a further review of the way the council supports all bus services across Aberdeenshire.”