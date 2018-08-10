Victoria Week fun

Ballater’s ever-popular Victoria Week is in full swing with a host of activities under way.

The fun attraction for all the family kicked off last Saturday and runs until this Sunday.

This year’s programme of entertainment has included a fayre, vehicle parade, films, pet shows, music and dancing, picnics, sports, cartie races, quizzes and the must-enter scarecrow competition.

Still to come this weekend is the car boot sale, kids’ disco, haunted halls, duck race and many more events.

Victoria Week spokesman Adrian Scripps is delighted with the way activities are going so far.

He said: “We have a whole range of exciting events and activities for all the family.

“Victoria Week is now in its 31st year and raises thousands of pounds for local causes and organisations every year.

“More than £3,500 was handed out after last year’s events.”