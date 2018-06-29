Welcome for Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees based in Aberdeenshire have enjoyed a special day out.

Glenbuchat Eclectic Events organised the recent welcome and Braemar Castle and Braemar Community entertained and hosted a visit to the castle, historical guided walks and entertainment in the Castleton Hall.

Local musicians entertain the guests in the Lonach Hall.

The group was later greeted by the Lonach Pipe Band at Lonach Hall and entertained by the Melting Pot and the Dee and Donside Ceilidh Collectives. A meal was prepared by local volunteers and the Syrians.

The successful day was funded by the Marr Area Partnership, Comic Relief, Braemar Castle and Community and online donations.