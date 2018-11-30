Westhill gets second defibrillator

Another emergency defibrillator, which could save a life in the event of cardiac arrest, has been installed in Westhill.

The equipment is at Westdyke Leisure Centre and follows a fundraising drive.

It involved the centre’s staff, visitors and local people who raised more than £1,300.

The fundraising was kickstarted by centre coach Lindsay Halliday, who ran the Stonehaven Half Marathon event in July.

Other donations poured in from visitors to the centre who were keen to support the community effort.

Charity St John Scotland topped up funds to purchase the defibrillator, as part of their drive to increase access to the devices across the country.

It comes after the installation in September of a defibrillator at Westhill Shopping Centre, around a mile from the leisure centre.

The latest equipment is located on an outside wall, next to the centre entrance and is available all day, every day.

Shona McBain, who is centre manager, said: “We recently attended a first aid course and realised what a vital piece of equipment a defibrillator is, and also how easy they are to use.

“The centre is really busy throughout the week, with people of all ages attending classes, so we wanted to be able to have access to a defibrillator should we ever need it in an emergency.”

She added: “It was important to us that it was available for the whole community to use, so we were grateful that St John Scotland helped us to buy a cabinet which means it can be accessed 24/7, even when the centre is closed.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who donated towards it and helped with the fundraising, we’re delighted that it’s now installed.”

Joe Mackie, who is chair of St John Scotland’s group of volunteers in Aberdeen and the North East, said: “Our work as a charity is all about saving and enhancing life.

“So we are very pleased that we’ve been able to help Westdyke Leisure Centre to provide this defibrillator for the benefit of everyone in the local community.

“Modern defibrillators are easy to use, and designed to be put into action by any member of the public, with no previous training required.“