Westhill trio taking it all in their stride

An Aberdeenshire outdoor club has an unusual claim to fame.

Three of its members are sprightly 90-year-olds who enthusiastically take part in the weekly outings around the area.

Gordon Argo, Jean Leith and Hella Alexander are all keen participants with Westhill 50+ Walking Group.

Gordon was a founding member around 30 years ago.

They meet each Thursday, all year round, rain or shine, and their trips take them throughout the region.

Gordon, who used to drive the club minibus, said: “I’ve been with the club more or less since it started out

“I’ve been walking for years, although I don’t go the same distances now.

“It’s the company that takes me out and the run out to the countryside. You can’t beat it.”

Jean added: “I really look forward to the outings. I simply love it.

“I enjoy the company, the walks, the scenery and, of course, the exercise. It’s a very friendly club.”

Hella is also a member of another club.

She joked: “I haven’t got enough with one. I’m in the Cairngorm club as well.

“I’m very active and enjoy going out and about.

“You could say I’m never in, if I can help it.

“It’s a great club - you get a good laugh with it.”

Club member of 15 years Norma Wright said: “I don’t think there are many groups that have three 90-year-olds among their numbers.

“They are very active and enjoy the walks. It’s great company for them, fresh air and good exercise.”

The Westhill club has around 30 members, although not all take part in the weekly outings.

Norma explained: “We have a minibus and, if required, we can take cars as well.

“We are called 50+ but the majority of us are over 60.

“On average, I would say we have about 16 people taking part each week and we normally walk seven to eight miles.”