Winter driving: police advice to motorists

Local police are appealing to motorists to prepare their vehicles for the coming months.

The ‘Ready for Winter’ campaign has been launched to ensure that people are ready for potentially severe weather.

Police will be carrying out checks in Banchory this Saturday (November 10).

Community-based officers will be on hand in the car park at Tesco Banchory between 10am and noon to help check tyres, lights, windscreens and wiper blades and washer fluid. They will also be giving advice on safe driving in wintry conditions.

North East Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “With winter almost upon us it is important that everyone recognises the need to prepare for the potential severe weather that we often experience in the North-east.

“Planning ahead and taking some relatively simple and straightforward action will go a long way to ensure a safer winter period for all.”