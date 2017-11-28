‘World-class’ mountain bike park plans

Community representatives have said that they would welcome engagement with local residents over plans to build a “world-class” mountain bike park and adventure centre with snow sports in Durris Woods.

Aberdeenshire-based charity Netco revealed its aspirations to deliver the north-east’s largest mountain bike infrastructure project last week, heralding the £10million community-based project as an opportunity to boost the region’s growing visitor economy and create a unique asset for Aberdeen city and shire communities.

Netco chairman Martin Byers on site at Durris Forests Cairn-Mon-Earn viewpoint, overlooking the Cairngorms, Deeside, Banchory and the coastline of Stonehaven.

The project aims to bring more visitors to mountain bike in Scotland and boost domestic adventure sports tourism.

Crathes, Drumoak & Durris Community Council this week issued a statement commenting on the announcement: “NETCO (North East Trail Centre Organisation) is proposing a ‘”world class” mountain bike park and adventure centre in Durris Forrest. This is a very significant and exciting proposal in our community with potential impact for the North East and beyond.

“NETCO have indicated they plan to consult with the community early in the new year, prior to any planning application. The Crathes, Drumoak & Durris Community Council have contacted NETCO and look forward to engaging with them to ensure that we have the high quality consultation needed for such a significant development.”

The proposed new development at Durris is predicted to cost between £8million and £11million to construct.