Young fish frier in running for top title

An Aberdeenshire fish frier has been shortlisted for a national award.

Alex Walker, of Lows Traditional Fish and Chips in Westhill, was named best in Scotland in the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Competition, part of the National Fish and Chip Awards.

The 22-year-old is part of the shortlist for the title, and will face five other candidates in January.

Lows Traditional Fish and Chips was also recently recognised as best in Scotland.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, which is behind the competition, said: “We’re extremely proud of the top six candidates, who have showcased their skills and talent at every stage of the judging process.