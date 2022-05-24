Asda brings back Blue Light discount for certain workers - here’s who is eligible

Asda has brought back its Blue Light Card discount to shoppers during the cost of living crisis, but you can only use it depending on what your job is.

The discount will be available to certain workers and knocks down prices of certain items in store.

The supermarket giant said it’s a move to help support their customers who are struggling.

The discount is valid across all Asda supermarkets in the UK.

Who is eligible for the Blue Light Card?

People that work in the NHS, Emergency Services, Social Services, Social care sector and armed forces are all eligible for the Blue Light Card.

The card, which gives a 10% discount in all Asda stores, is available to UK residents aged 16 or over.

Here is a full list of who is eligible:

NHS (ID card or Payslip)

Police Service (Payslip)

Ambulance Service (ID card or Payslip)

Fire Service (ID card or Payslip)

HM Prison Service/HMPPS (ID card or Payslip)

NHS Dental Practice (Payslip)

HM Armed Forces (Payslip)

MoD Civil Servant (Payslip)

MoD Fire Service (Payslip)

MoD Police (Payslip)

Highway Traffic Officers (ID card or Payslip)

Home Office, Border Force (Payslip)

Home Office, Immigration Enforcement (Payslip)

Home Office, UK Visas and Immigration (Payslip)

Social Care, Care Company Workforce. Company must be on CQC, RQIA, Care Inspectorate Scotland or Care Inspectorate Wales (ID card or Payslip)

Social Care, Social Worker – (ID card, Payslip or SWE/SCW/SSSC/NISCC number)

Social Care, Care Home (ID card or Payslip)

Social Care, Residential Care (ID card or Payslip)

Social Care, Council (Working in Care Sector) (ID card or Payslip – if these do not state job role, include a contract alongside)

Social Care, Foster Carer (ID card)

Pharmacy Workers (ID card or Payslip)

How does it work?

All you have to do is present the Blue Light Card at the till to save money.

The Blue Light Card member must be present during the transaction to claim the discount - so it can’t be passed to a friend or family member or any other person.

Blue Light card holders need to provide proof of ID which will be verified at checkout, for example a bank card or driving licence.

This is to validate that you are a Blue Light card holder.

Hayley Tatum, Asda’s Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer said: “Family budgets are under huge pressure right now – with our Income Tracker showing household incomes down by £16 per week in March and set to fall further.

"Bringing back the Blue Light discount and removing the qualifying period for our own colleague discount are additional ways we can support our customers and colleagues, alongside our ongoing efforts to reduce prices and invest in our colleague pay.”

What is included in the offer?

The offer includes discounts on food and soft drinks.

But also, Asda has announced that George clothing, homeware, toys, gifts and optical, are also included in the discount offer.

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “We are really proud to be working with ASDA.

"With the cost of living on the rise, I hope this exclusive 10% discount helps families and individuals across the UK on everything from the big food shop to new school clothes.”

He added: "Asda has always done so much to show its appreciation to NHS staff and other frontline workers, and this partnership will support millions of blue light workers in the country.”

What other supermarket has a similar discount offer?

Asda’s announcement comes after Iceland revealed their new offer which will get some customers 10% off the price of their shopping.

The deal will be available every Tuesday starting from 24 May.

There’s no minimum spend required to get the discount, and it’s available in both Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores.

However, the offer is only available to those aged 60 and over.

Over 60s will be able to get 10% off their shop every Tuesday if they can prove their age by bringing along a document such as a driving licence, passport or bus card.