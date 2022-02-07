Gogglebox stars reveal when the new series will start - and it’s just days away

Stars Marcus Luther and Mica Ven revealed when the new series starts as they confirmed their spot on the line-up (Channel 4)

Two Gogglebox stars have revealed when the new series of the show will start on Channel 4.

Boxing coach Marcus Luther and his partner Mica Ven posted on Instagram about when the show would be returning to our screens.

Here we take a look at when the new Gogglebox will air and what we know about the line-up.

When will the new series of Gogglebox start?

According to Marcus and Mica, the new series will begin on Friday 18 February 2022 on Channel 4.

The news comes as Mica is enjoying a relaxing Caribbean getaway with their son, Yash, 12.

She joked on Instagram: "Not the Side gig putting out work reminders while ppl are on holiday.

"Gogglebox is back from our sofas to your living rooms Feb 18th Gang

"@[email protected] you’ve made ya point. we’ll be there."

Fans were thrilled with the announcement, telling the couple they've missed them "so much".

Who else is in the line-up?

Joining Marcus and Mica are fan favourites, Jenny and Lee.

The Hull residents also appear on the new series to discuss what TV has to offer in February.

The friends made the announcement back in December, with Lee saying "we’ll see you all in February" after wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Gogglebox will air on 18 February on Channel 4 at 9pm