Join Liz Bonnin for Planet Earth II concert that's well worth waiting for

Planet Earth II Live on tour (photo: Justin Anderson Copyright BBC NHU 2016)

A full orchestra and well known faces for eco-show!

Join Liz Bonnin, Sir David Attenborough and philharmonic orchestra accompanying

Liz Bonnin is a French science, wildlife and natural history presenter who has worked on television in both Ireland and the UK.

She gave a Q&A ahead of her Planet Earth II Live in Concert shows.

Liz Bonnin will present Planet Earth II Live (photo: Andrew Crowley)

The shows were originally meant to have been out in 2020, so you must be really excited to finally get Planet Earth II up and running?

“I’m delighted to be finally on the road with this as it’s been a long time coming. We’ve had to postpone it three times now.

"I’ve been just so excited to do it from the moment I was asked, through the initial rehearsals and shaping the script, it’s been really special for me.”

What more can you tell us about the show?

“It gives us a chance to introduce some of the most iconic clips from the Planet Earth II series from 2016 in front of a philharmonic orchestra playing the music of Hans Zimmer and also Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe, the Bleeding Fingers Music team.

“It was actually Hans Zimmer’s first collaboration with the Natural History Unit and, when I did the panel for the show interviewing him the producers and of course Sir David Attenborough, he said that even though he really wanted to get on board, he has a passion for the planet and never realised just how extraordinary the planet really was until he was writing the score.”

How important is the musical score when it comes to carrying the messages and emotional resonance of the footage people will be watching?

“It raises what you are seeing and absorbing to a whole other level. It’s hard to put into words just how much of an impact it has.”

These kind of natural history live shows are incredibly popular with the public. How much of a role do they have to play in educating people as well as inspiring the next generations of environmentalists?

“It’s all the more important as we are only starting to realise just how disconnected we are not just to the planet, but to ourselves.”

The show is narrated by the legendary Sir David Attenborough. How much of an inspiration has he been in your own life and career?

“He is just a stand-alone, a very unique human being in every way. I feel blessed to have had experiences working with him, sharing panels together and just being able to have conversations with him.”

You’ve had an incredible career in natural history and scientific broadcasting already. What have been the real highlights for you?

“I’ve been so lucky in my life to be able to do so many amazing things. To start with I got the best training ground making a science show called Bang Goes The Theory.”

The arena tour run from March 18 to March 27, including two London performances, including matinee show at 2.30pm on Sunday, March 20.

Tour dates ...

March 18 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

March 20 – London The O2 (matinee and evening performances)

March 22 – Dublin 3 Arena

March 24 – Leeds First Direct Arena

March 25 – Manchester AO Arena

March 26 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

March 27 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

All children under 14 are entitled to £10 discount per ticket (excluding London evening and Dublin show).

There is £5 discount per ticket for group bookings of ten or more.