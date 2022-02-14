One in six women fear that exercising while on their period is harmful, a study has found

The majority (80 per cent) of women who exercise said their periods impact their workout schedule, whether it be leakage, cramps or general wellbeing.

The survey of 1,000 women aged 18-45 revealed 60 per cent specifically plan a workout around their period.

And 61 per cent are likely to opt for a particular type of exercise to adjust to this time of month.

It also emerged the favourite exercises chosen by women on their periods were yoga (37 per cent), stretching (33 per cent) and Pilates (22 per cent).

Others turn to weights (19 per cent), running (19 per cent) and cycling (19 per cent).