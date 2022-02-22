Pork products recalled from supermarkets over salmonella fears - see full list
Popular pork scratching products sold in several supermarkets have been recalled over fears they may contain salmonella.
A total of 34 different items, made by Fresher Foods Ltd, are included.
Brands that have been pulled include Openshaws, Pub Original, AwfullyPosh and Snaffling Pig.
The products are sold in Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado and Amazon, as well as other shops.
What is salmonella?
Salmonella is one of the most common types of food poisoning.
Symptoms of salmonella include nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, high temperature, and feeling generally unwell such as tiredness or having aches and chills.
According to the NHS, symptoms can appear anywhere from a few hours after eating the contaminated food to a few weeks after.
The most important thing is to have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.
What to do if you have purchased an affected item
If you’ve purchased one of the affected products, Fresher Foods advises you to return it to the place you bought the goods for a refund.
You won’t need a receipt to get your money back.
A statement on its website says: "All Freshers Foods products undergo rigorous quality and food safety inspections as part of our manufacturing process.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience that this has caused. Thank you for your understanding."
Shoppers can also contact Fresher Foods by emailing [email protected] or calling 07968542 566.
What items are affected?
Snaffling Pig Pork Scratchings Perfectly Salted
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Low & Slow BBQ
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Marvellous Maple
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Hot to Trot Habanero
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig BBQ (glass jar)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Habanero (glass jar)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Marvellous Maple (glass jar)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Mustard (glass jar)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Salted (glass jar)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Pig of Doom (glass jar)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Pigs in Blanket (glass jar)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Salt and Black Pepper (glass jar)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Marvellous Maple
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Snaffling Pig Salt and Vinegar (glass jar)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Awfully Posh Pork Puff Original
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Awfully Posh Pork Puff Honey BBQ
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Awfully Posh Pork Scratchings Traditional
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Awfully Posh Pork Crackling Chili & Garlic
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Awfully Posh Pork Crackling Sea Salt
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Openshaws Pork Scratching (any 2 for £1)
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Openshaws Pork Scratchings
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Openshaws Big Bag Pork Scratchings
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Openshaws Pork Crunch
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Saucy Sriracha
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Pub Original Pork Scratchings
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Openshaws Pork Crackling
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Pub Original Pork Crackling
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Openshaws Scampi Bites
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 15 October 2022
Snaffling Pig Bumper Pack Crackling
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Ghost Chili
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Mighty Mustard
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Low and Slow BBQ
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Black Pepper & Sea Salt
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Salt ‘N’ Vinegar
Pack size - All
Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022
What other items have recently been recalled?
This is the second recall from the company this month.
Just weeks ago it issued a warning over its Snaffling Pig Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings.
That recall was for the pork scratchings with a pack size of 45g and a best before date of 11 June 2022.
Other foods that have been pulled from shelves this month over salmonella fears include Abbott infant formula powders and Dogs Choice UK frozen raw dog food.
For all recent food recalls, you can check the Food Standards Agency and Trading Standards websites.