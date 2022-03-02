The Folio Society reveals top 10 most popular children's books ahead of World Book Day

The Folio Society has revealed its top 10 most popular children’s books ahead of World Book Day on Thursday March 3.

The Folio Society hasbeen publishing beautiful editions of the world’s most-loved books for the past 75 years.

This year is the 25th anniversary of World Book Day – with the message for all children ‘you are a reader‘.

The Folio Society’s Top 10 Most Popular Children’s Books:

1 Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame

THe Wind in the Willows is the story of Ratty, Badger, Mole and Toad

2 Howl's Moving Castle by Diane Wynne Jones

Howl's Moving Castle is a fantasy novel by British author Diana Wynne Jones

3 How to See Fairies by Charles van Sandwyk

The book is a delightful treasure chest brimming with fairy-inspired goodies:

4 Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams

The book chronicles the story of a stuffed rabbit's desire to become real through the love of his owner

5 Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

A Young girl falls down a rabbit hole and encounters a world populated by the mad Queen of Hearts, a White Rabbit and Dormouse

6 Princess Bride adapted by William Goldman

Classic tale of true love and high adventure,

7 One Hundred and One Dalmations by Dodie Smith

A 1956 children's novel by Dodie Smith about the kidnapping of a family of Dalmatian puppies

8 Peter Pan by JM Barrie

Story of the boy who never grew up and his adventures in Never Land

9 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

Roald Dahl is one of the most popular children's authors of all time

10 Winnie the Pooh by AA Milne

Charmin stories of a children's bear and his friends Roo, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore