The secret to love: Research reveals the way to win love island

With the Love Island villa doors set to fly open, new research reveals that girls should look for a toyboy and hold out until week two before finding their perfect match if they want to win the show. And boys should try to enter in the second week!

Research undertaken by Paddy Power Games looked at all nine series of the main and celebrity editions of Love Island and tried to work out the recipe for winning in Mallorca.

The Love Island girl with the best chance of winning:

Age 24 Occupation Fashion and beauty Hair colour Brunette Enter the villa Week 1 Number of villa partners 2 Casa Amor Stay with partner

The Love Island boy with the best chance of winning:

Age 23 Occupation Sport or manual labour Hair colour Brunette Enter the villa Week 2 Number of villa partners 1 Casa Amor Stay with partner

When looking at this year’s line-up, none of them are a perfect match to the typical winner, according to the research.

But to stand the best chance of winning, 24-year-old brunette, Paige Thorne, could pack in her paramedic career to work in fashion and beauty, as the research reveals that four previous female winners have worked in this profession, including last year’s winner, Millie Court.

Paige might also fancy mixing up her partner at least once, and that would set her up perfectly to win with her second partner on the show – just like her namesake Paige Turley, who won with second squeeze Finn Tapp in the 2020 winter edition.

With Paddy Power Games always looking to provide more chances, its helpful tips also suggest that recoupling during Casa Amor is a bad idea – just two past winners (Kem Cetinay and Amber Gill) found a new partner during the dreaded relationship test.

Despite featuring a predominantly English cast each year, a third of all winners have come from elsewhere in the UK, or beyond – such as Liam Reardon’s hometown of Merthyr in Wales, and Paige Turley’s Scottish home of West Lothian.

Calum Best was born in California, which gives hope to international islanders, such as this year’s Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti.

Paddy Power Games spokesman, Paddy Power, said: “Looking back at previous seasons, there are some clear patterns for how to win the show, and the guys set to join in week two have a really strong chance.