Voco hotels switches turn down for Turn Up service

Premium hotel brand by IHG Hotels & Resorts, voco hotels launches trial of bookable Turn Up service rooms following a nationwide survey revealing what guests’ really want when staying at a hotel.

The turn up service aims to improve guest experience at voco hotels (pictured above)

Available to book now for stays until the 27th of May 2022, the Turn Up service rooms are here to provide a truly tailored hosted service for its guests. (pictured above)

With one-in-two respondents polled agreeing post-pandemic that an approachable, and personalised experience is more important than ever, over two-thirds of traveller’s place high-quality service above all when booking where to stay.

Furthermore, a quarter (24%) of respondents said that they desired afternoon tea in bed, whilst almost a third (30%) wanted hotels to offer late night comfort food as part of their room service menus. These findings all put the focus on the experiences craved by today’s traveller.

Staying true to the brands belief in a tailored hosted service style for its guests, the voco Turn Up service rooms, will offer guests a touch of the unexpected on select rooms at voco Oxford Thames, voco St. David’s, Cardiff and voco Grand Central Glasgow for a limited time.

Will Yell, VP Luxury and Upscale Conversion and Affiliate Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “From craving connections to desiring the unexpected, the voco Turn Up service rooms deliver on the expectations of what today’s travellers want when they check-in to a hotel.

Whilst a thoughtful and charming approach to guest stays makes voco hotels so unique, we’re also known for doing things a little bit differently.

The limited-edition services take the existing voco hosted experience to a whole new level of the guest experience, and we look forward to welcoming guests looking to take tea and cake in bed or indulge in a midnight feast with our late-night cravings menu.”

How will it work?

Guests will be able to book the Turn Up service rooms by calling the select hotels and will receive pre-stay connection call that will cover everything from their favourite drinks and snacks to have on arrival to scheduling an in-room massage. Services across the three participating voco hotels, are as follows:

voco Grand Central Glasgow:

o Favourite drinks and snacks on arrival

o Access to a library of books at their disposal

o Late night cravings menu

o In-room Nespresso machine with chocolate pairing

o Enhanced relaxing shower/bath experience

voco Oxford Thames:

o Favourite drinks and snacks on arrival

o Access to a library of books at their disposal

o Late night cravings menu

o In-room Nespresso machine with chocolate pairing

o Enhanced relaxing shower/bath experience

o Portable speakers

voco St. David’s, Cardiff:

o Favourite drinks and snacks on arrival

o In-room afternoon tea

o Access to a library of books at their disposal

o In-room Nespresso machine with chocolate pairing

o In room massage/spa treatment ~ additional fees apply

o Enhanced relaxing shower/bath experience

o Dog walking service/pet sitting service

Furthermore, each hotel has extra exclusive services to demonstrate best in class service to meet guests' desires.