Warning issued to shoppers buying bread from major UK supermarkets

Shoppers have been warned by experts that the price of bread will continue to rise at UK major supermarkets including Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury’s.

The price of essential foods could also increase after wheat prices reached a nine-year high.

The cost of fuel and gas have already risen and it is likely the price of other amenities will be affected.

Why is the cost of bread rising?

There is a high global demand for the staple wheat grain which is causing the price of bread to surge.

Bread prices have increased 26.7% over the past year.

Allied Bakeries, which owns Kingsmill, said the industry was "exposed to inflationary pressure in relation to the cost of flour, as well as the gas we use in our ovens and fuel for our delivery fleet."

These factors are causing the cost of bread to increase.

Will other foods increase in price?

Pasta prices have risen in recent weeks as food prices are globally at a 10 year high.

Wheat used for animal feeds has also increased in price, though not by as much as it is currently running at around 16.2% more than a year ago, trade journal The Grocer reported.

The soaring price of foods is due to rising fuel costs, the lorry driver shortage and higher wages to battle the recruitment crisis.

What’s been said?

Gordon Polson, CEO of Britain’s Federation of Bakers, told The Grocer: "Energy pricing is also on the rise, while HGV driver shortages and recruitment are resulting in increased wage rates" causing food prices to rise.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation reported a “recent surge in agricultural input prices” in a review of the global food market.

"Higher prices of these inputs will inevitably translate into higher production costs, and eventually into higher food prices," The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation said.

Alice Jones, analyst with agricultural body AHDB, said: "Global wheat prices keep climbing each week on the back of supply concerns, and UK prices are following global trends.

"As long as global prices keep rising there is scope for domestic prices to keep rising."