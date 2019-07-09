Banchory girl named in U19 Scotland squad

The Scotland squad for this month’s UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship was named last week by Head Coach Pauline Hamill.

The tournament will be the first UEFA finals competition to be held in Scotland since 1970.

A 20-strong squad will take on Europe’s best nations later this month, with many of the girls playing for SWPL clubs. Hibs and Glasgow City both have three players in the squad – more than any other team.

There is local interest with Banchory’s Emily Mutch included in the squad as one of two goalkeepers.

Speaking after the squad was announced, Emily said: “It’s amazing to compete in a major tournament like this, with all the girls it will be a really good experience.

“ It’s such an honour and I feel so proud”

Scotland start their campaign against five-time champions France, with remaining Group A matches against Norway and the Netherlands to follow.

A top-two finish in the group would secure a semi-final place for Hamill’s side, along with a spot at next year’s FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup.

The tournament kicks-off on Tuesday 16 July, with matches taking place at St Mirren Park in Paisley, Glasgow’s Firhill Stadium, Forthbank Stadium in Stirling and Perth’s McDiarmid Park.

Emily began her football career as a pupil at Airyhall primary school when she was six before she started playing for West Dyke.

She started at under 13s and worked her way up through the youth teams.

“When I started getting picked for Scotland it was hard but you get study time when you’re away so you just have to use that and do stuff on your own and in your room as well.

“It can be hard. Sometimes everyone else is watching a movie and you need to do work.

“I came down here because I was asked to go the national performance academy and we train in the mornings.

“Then I go to college during the day.

“ I do an HND in Health,

Fitness and Exercise and then at night come back and train with my club.

“At the weekends, I come home. On a Saturday, I just chill and on the Sunday, I come back for the game.

“I think hosting the tournament here will hopefully inspire younger girls to play the game , they should come along and watch the games.

