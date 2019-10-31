Donside Girls U13’s heading to World Girls Football Cup

This Thursday see’s the Donside Girls U13’s team fly out to compete for the first time in The World Girls Football Cup in Barcelona.

The squad of 10 girls with coaches Neil Daniel and Derek Taylor from Donside Girls will be flying the flag for the North of Scotland at the two day top international football tournament in Barcelona, they will be supported by parents and siblings.

The girls are in Group A of the tournament and have been drawn against English sides Corfen Mullen and Ovingham Middle School and Spanish side TF Salou.

Donside Girls have done various fundraising events throughout this year to help them with funding their trip to Barcelona including: Football scratch cards, Smarties tubes, Zumba event, Bag packing at Tesco, Westhill and Co-op, Alford and a Race Night, Raffle and Auction event.

This year the girls have been runners up in the North Kim Little league cup, they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup semi-finals by Celtic at the end of last month and are currently sitting second in the North Kim Little League with three games of the season left to play.

Some of the girls are preparing to move to 11-aside football next season and are looking for any new players to join them in the new Under 15’s/16’s team.

If you know anyone that would be interested, please contact Neil Daniel on 07707 624119 or email neil@ndmaterialslogistics.co.uk.

For all the latest results and fixtures for Donside Girls visit their facebook page by searching Donside Girls JFC.

If you have a picture or story you would like to see in the sports section of the Piper then please email us at northeast.sport@jpimedia.co.uk.