aboyne aces shannon, jamie and carmen reap rewards

It has been a week to remember for Aboyne Golf Club, with Shannon McWilliam and Carmen Griffiths selected for Scotland teams and Jamie Gibb, 13, getting a hole-in-one.

Scotland’s line-up for the European Team Championships, from 10-14 July at Golf Club Murhof, Austria, includes Shannon as well as new Scottish Amateur champion Gemma Batty (West Linton).

Jamie Gibb shows his delight after his ace

Shannon recently represented Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup in the USA.

Also competing in Austria will be current women’s Order of Merit leader Hannah McCook (Grantown on Spey), Eilidh Briggs (Kilmacolm), Chloe Goadby (St Regulus) and Connie Jaffrey (Troon Ladies).

The European Girls team facing off at Forsgardens Golf Club, Sweden, features Carmen, Scottish Girls champion Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe), Girls Order of Merit leader Louise Duncan (West Kilbride), Lorna McClymont (Milngavie), Jennifer Rankine (Haggs Castle) and Kirsty Brodie (Strathmore).

Shannon won the Border Championship at East London Golf Club in South Africa in February, three shots clear of Danielle Du Toit and Hannah McCook, then won the Sally Little Trophy as the leading amateur at the South African Women’s Masters the following week, finishing only one shot behind the winner of the event.

Young Jamie scored his first hole-in-one whilst representing Aboyne in the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League (ADJPL).

Playing off a handicap of seven, he aced the 156-yard 12th hole using a 9-iron at Deeside Golf Club during the semi-final of the ADJPL against Royal Aberdeen Golf Club on Sunday.

In a very closely contested match, Aboyne narrowly defeated the strong Royal Aberdeen team 3-2, with the final game coming down to ten-year old Hamish McLardy and his playing partner Nicolas Smith sealing a 2 & 1 victory in front of a large gallery.

Aboyne now face a tough challenge against Cruden Bay on their home course on Sunday in the final after Cruden Bay beat Portlethen 4-1 at Ellon McDonald in the other semi-final.