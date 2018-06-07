Aboyne lift Scott Trophy with ten-stroke victory

Aboyne Golf Club were winners of the Scott Trophy, held at Torphins Golf Course for the first time in its 89-year history.

Their players were Craig Stephen, Steve McWilliam, Lewis McWilliam and Dominic Bradburn, who won with a score of 284.

Runners-up were Torphins with a score of 294. Their team was Martin Ferries, Callum Jaffray, Jockie Lawrence and Kevin Leslie.

Torphins greenkeeper Jockie Lawrence won the Barclay-Harvey individual scratch trophy for the third time, with a score of 69.

Aboyne’s Junior Pennant team have secured top spot in their league section which sees them progress through to the semi-finals of the Aber-deen & District Junior Pennant League (ADJPL).

They saw off Ellon with an emphatic 4½-½ victory to progress.

Previously Aboyne comprehensively defeated Stonehaven 5-0 away from home before narrowly losing to Murcar (3-2) at home.

This left Ellon with the possibility of winning the section even with a narrow loss to Aboyne, but their young guns showed great determination and resolve last Sunday to reach the draw, with the other teams due to finish their round-robin matches this coming weekend.

Aboyne are grateful to Wood Group for sponsoring their new team strip.

Aboyne is hosting the Aboyne & Upper Deeside Rotary Club Charity Golf Day this Friday. Teams of three will take part in a Texas Scramble with the chance to win some amazing prizes donated by sponsors.

On offer are a car courtesy of John Clark Motor Group for a hole-in-one at the fourth; BMW cars for the weekend for the nearest the pin and longest drive competitions on various holes around the course; and golf clubs, holidays or weekends away at various other hole-in-one competitions.

The primary beneficiary this year will be Scotland’s national children’s charity Children 1st.

Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam and her GB&I Curtis Cup team-mates will be facing the USA in their defence of the trophy this weekend. She is the only Scottish woman in the eight-strong team, captained for the second time by Elaine Farquharson-Black of Deeside, for the match at Quaker Ridge, New York.