Access all areas on the slopes – but tickets going ‘like snow off a dyke’

Guaranteed snow and season start dates have created high demand for Ski-Scotland’s all-areas season tickets.

There are still a few available to buy, although stocks are dwindling.

Chair of Ski-Scotland, Andy Meldrum, said: “Once they’re gone, they’re gone! Each year there is only a limited number of these tickets available and we tend to find they disappear like snow off a dyke at this time of year as they make excellent Christmas presents.”

Scotland’s five mountain ski areas are: Glenshee Ski Centre, The Lecht Ski Centre, Nevis Range, Cairngorm Mountain and Glencoe Mountain Resort.

The much sought-after tickets allow skiers and snowboarders to be totally flexible and to go where snow and weather conditions are best on any given day.

They are also extremely popular as they are a very effective – and acceptable – way to queue-jump at most resorts, allowing early bird skiers to make fresh tracks on the mountain at Glenshee, The Lecht, Glencoe and, following the issue of an electronic ticket, also at Nevis Range.

Andy continued: “With guaranteed snow this year courtesy of our TechnoAlpin Snow Factories, both Glencoe Mountain and The Lecht opened last Saturday.

“This is the first time ever that Scotland has been able to offer a definite season start date and there are currently huge mounds of real snow ready for spreading on the pistes and uptracks at both ski areas, as can be seen on our Facebook pages (Ski-Scotland, Glencoe Mountain, Lecht 2090).

“There has also been some natural snow to pretty up the surrounding mountainsides.”

However, as usual, Ski-Scotland would advise people to check weather and road conditions before leaving. “This is Scotland after all!” added Andy.

A small number of tickets are still available through the Ski-Scotland website.

The all-areas season ticket also give free slope time and great discounts at Snow Factor, Scotland’s indoor real snow centre at Braehead, and free access to all of Iceland’s ski areas

Full price: adult £550, child (5-17 years inclusive at December 1 2018) £310. Loyalty discount (for those who bought a 2017-18 all-areas season ticket): adult £480, child £260.

Ski-Scotland is now funded almost entirely by the income generated from the all-areas season ticket, now in its tenth winter season.

This budget is augmented by a contribution from Snow Factor and used for a wide range of promotional activities including online/social media, effectively-distributed print, multimedia production and distribution, media relations and branding of merchandise and banners etc used at competitions.