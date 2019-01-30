Alford Slope upgrade ‘making a big difference’ to customers

Alford Ski Slope is in the process of undergoing a programme of major investment involving a refurbishment of key components of the ski slope facility.

The Poma tow, travellator, sprinkler system and resurfacing of the ski slope itself are all within the scope of this extensive work.

As part of Live Life Aberdeenshire’s strategic health and wellbeing outcomes, the phased refurbishment is already making significant improvements to the experience of users.

A phased approach is ensuring minimal disruption for visitors, regular customers and key community user groups. The first phase of upgrading the essential ski lift, tow and sprinkler system has been completed on target.

Instructors have advised how great it is to have a motorised speed control on the Poma tow for introducing the skiers from the magic carpet in the small slope, to the Poma lift on the large slope.

Customers have commented how great it is to have the travellator back in action with the new side guards, and having more hangers on the Poma tow. Regular Archie Henry said: “I like that it can go faster and slower as I can get on it easier.

“It is shiny and new, not like the old one. I haven’t used the magic carpet yet.”

Instructor Katie Jones explained: “Variable speed is great for teaching the beginners how to use the Poma. The refurbishment has made a big difference so far.”

Clubs have commented how the new hangers look amazing and there are three more hangers on the tow, taking the lift back up to capacity.

As part of Live Life Aberdeenshire’s ‘New Year, New You, New Us’ campaign, a number of free taster sessions were on offer at Alford Ski Slope last weekend.

The next and final phase is for the replacement of the ski slope surface once the ski season has come to an end.

Local staff visited other venues in Scotland and discussed potential surface options with local stakeholders to determine the most effective surface, concluding the dendix material is the preferred and most sustainable surface for all users.

For more information about Live Life Aberdeenshire, bookings and all the facilities on offer, visit: www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org