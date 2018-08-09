Angela and Hannah are crowned Coronation event area winners

Angela Joss and Hannah Bycroft from Alford edged out Alison Christie and Mary McGregor from Torphins to win the area finals of the R&A Coronation Foursomes.

The Stableford competition was staged at Aboyne last Thursday in the first visit to the course for the R&A.

The highly prestigious Coronation Foursomes this year attracted 25,000 entrants from more than 1200 clubs across the UK and Ireland in a series of regional qualifiers.

Some 120 ladies representing 60 clubs from as far as Shetland in the north to Grantown-on-Spey in the west down to Moreton Hall in Edinburgh made the journey to Aboyne for the area finals.

Angela and Hannah go forward to the national finals at St Andrews in late September after picking up 39 points, just one point ahead of Alison and Mary. Third were the team of Liz Clark and Chris Cowie from Peterculter with 37 points.

Jim McArthur, the R&A representative in overall charge of the day said: “I want to add my own personal thanks for the kind welcome, great hospitality, and support and enthusiasm shown by Aboyne Golf Club and its members.

“It was a great event and the course was presented in terrific condition.

“On behalf of the R&A many thanks to the club and congratulations to everyone that was involved in making the Coronation Foursomes a fantastic success enjoyed by all competitors.”

Liz Taylor, lady captain at Aboyne, said: “It was a great honour and privilege for Aboyne to be hosting such a prestigious tournament attracting players from right across Scotland and putting money into the local economy. We showed what a fine facility and great challenging course we have at Aboyne.

“Given the glowing feedback we have received from players and officials it has strengthened our standing at a national level and firmly put Aboyne on the map to hold future national golfing events.”

Designed by Archie Simpson and updated by renowned architect Martin Hawtree, Aboyne has been selected in recent years to host the Scottish Golf Women’s County Finals and the men’s NE Open.