Ava shines in world finals in St Petersburg

Banchory gymnast Ava Fettes capped an outstanding year with her performance at the World Age Group DMT Finals in St Petersburg recently.

Twelve-year-old Ava was one of only four girls selected to represent Team GB at 11/12 years old for the double mini trampoline junior event and the only competitor from Scotland at this level.

Ava in action in St Petersburg

She qualified in the top eight to compete in the final in Russia and finished sixth in her World Age Group with a score of 62.00.

Ava, a former pupil of Banchory Primary and now a first-year pupil at Banchory Academy, competes at 11-12 elite level and performance level in trampolining.

She has been a member of Banchory Trampoline and DMT Club for six years and has been part of the DMT Team GB Junior team since May this year. She is also a performance gymnast at Garioch Gymnastics Club in Inverurie.

A British finalist in September 2018, finishing third, she was selected to represent GB at the Loule Cup in Portugal. Team GB claimed gold while Ava came sixth.

“I was really surprised and honoured to be selected for the Team GB World Age Group team at the end of September,” Ava said.

“I have really worked hard on my form this year and focused on increasing my difficulty as I still have room to improve.

“The experience of competing at such a high level was amazing and I feel very lucky that I have been given this opportunity to travel and compete at the DMT World Age Groups in St Petersburg.”

“I started at Banchory Trampoline and DMT Club when I was six years old and have been coached by Melanie and John Wills for the last six years.

“I am very grateful for all their support and many hours of coaching to get me to the World Age Group competition standard and helping me reach my full potential.

“I am really looking forward to competing in 2019.”

The Banchory club can boast another two Team GB members in Ciara Donlevy and the current British women’s champion Kim Beattie.