Beavers bring home huge medal haul

Banchory Beavers ASC swimmers took part in the Westhill Invitational last month.

Medal winners were Angus Harold (1st 200m back, 2nd 100m breast, 3rd 400m IM), Alicia Lumsden (1st 100m back), Ben Ferguson (3rd 100m back), Luke Charles (1st 200m breast, 3rd 200m fly), Carlyn Kennington (2nd 100m breast), William Storer (3rd 100m free, 3rd 100m breast) and best girl at meet Isla Yule (1st 100m and 200m breast, 1st 100m and 200m back, 1st 100m and 200m free, 1st 100m fly, 1st 200m IM open, 2nd 50m free, 3rd open 400m free, 3rd 50m back).

In the medley relay Angus, Luke, Isla and Ruby Lumsden were third.