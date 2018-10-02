Emotional Kim jumping for joy after winning British title

A joyous Kim Beattie from Banchory took the women’s British double mini trampoline title at Arena Birmingham recently.

Kim scored 134.200 points to win the gold medal ahead of Bethany Williams (133.700) from Birkenhead and Kaitlin O’Brien (131.200).

Kim said: “It’s been such a tough year, I’ve battled through injury, I’ve lost some skills, it’s just been really tough, so to finish the season off like this is just amazing.

“I was just amazed, I just started crying!”

More than 400 gymnasts from 80 clubs across the UK took part in front of a crowd of 3,500 at Arena Birmingham.

Champions of all ages were crowned, and Jane Allen, chief executive officer of British Gymnastics, said: “I am thrilled to see so many talented athletes perform at such a high-level at the Trampolining, Tumbling and Double Mini Trampoline British Championships in Birmingham.

“It is great to see so many of the established stars taking part and exciting to see the depth of young talent coming through.

“The sport has a very bright future and Birmingham has once again staged an outstanding event.”

It has been a memorable year for Kim, and she’s not done yet, as she is one of the nominations for the Scottish Senior Gymnast of the Year award.

Scottish Gymnastics received more than 100 nominations for individuals and clubs who have been outstanding in their contribution to the sport by fellow gymnasts, colleagues, coaches and family members.

The nominees were whittled down to 24 finalists across seven categories. The winners will be announced at the awards evening at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel, Edinburgh, on Saturday November 10.

Garioch Gymnastics have been nominated in the Club of the Year category.

Kim came 14th overall in the individual World DMT Championships and was part of the GB team which won the silver medal in double mini trampoline at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria last November.

Kim said afterwards: “In my qualification round I got a personal best score, which was nice as my aim was to achieve two clean passes and just generally enjoy my first World Championships.

“In the team final, I achieved the highest scoring pass of my career to help the team secure silver.

“It was a dramatic and emotional team final and to take away a medal was an incredible experience.”