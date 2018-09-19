Game, set and match as Aboyne courts are officially re-opened

The chair of Tennis Scotland, Scott Martin, will officially re-open Aboyne Lawn Tennis Club at 5pm this Saturday.

In a £170,000 project, the club’s four courts were completely refurbished and new floodlights installed last year.

The fully floodlit courts were re-opened last October after being closed for ten weeks and were repainted in Wimbledon purple and green this summer.

Since the re-opening the club has witnessed a substantial increase of interest.

There are a record 240 club members, up 20% from 2017 and easily beating the forecast of 208 for 2018, as well as a 200% growth in non- member visitors.

Aboyne had a record five club teams entered into the North East Scotland tennis leagues in 2018, with the highest ever placing for the men’s A team, who were promoted to Division 2, and optimism that even more teams may be entered in 2019.

In addition Aboyne juniors are growing more competitive in North East area competitions, based on an excellent all year coaching programme enabled by first rate facilities, including quality floodlighting, while a re-structured and enlarged coaching programme has brought about a significant increase in adult coaching options.

Contributors towards the cost of the refurbishment included Tennis Scotland, sportscotland, WREN Landfill Community Trust and EB Scotland Landfill Community Trust.

HunterConstructionLtd undertook the job to rebuild the worn out and obsolete courts, with pro bono architectural work being provided by Gerry Robb of Aboyne.

The club hit a fundraising target of £25,000, allowing it to make its promised contribution of £50,000 to the £170,000 project.

Aboyne LTC hopes to see as many club members there as possible on Saturday, but requests that people inform the club if they intend to be at the opening ceremony.

The ever popular annual quiz night follows on immediately at 6.45pm in the Victory Hall and tickets are selling fast (£10 adult & £5 junior).