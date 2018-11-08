Garioch Gymnastics: Local girls do well against strong opposition

Aboyne, Banchory and Westhill girls were in the Garioch Gymnastics teams who competed in the Level 5 & 6 Voluntary Team Championships recently.

Garioch sent two teams in each section to Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth on the weekend of October 27-28.

Although no medals were won, the young teams did really well against some very tough competition.

In the Level 6 category the A team of Lily MacDonald (Aboyne), Amy Allan (Rhynie), Marli Heinemann (Inverurie), Yasmin Cordiner (Peterhead), Morgan Davidson (Inverurie) and Aleisha Ritchie (Gardenstown) were placed fifth overall.

The B team of Livvy Batho (Banchory), Alexa Davidson (Turriff), Aimee Duncan (Fyvie), Sophie-Mae Bruce (Sauchen), Abbie Sim (Inverurie) and Miya Ritchie (Bridge of Don) were 14th, with Morgan in the top six on beam.

In the Level 5 competition the A team of Leah Douglas (Westhill), Matangi Sankriti (Westhill), Milly Ironside (Ellon), Daisy Wood (Crimond) and Emma-Jay Bruce (Sauchen placed 17th.

The B team of Grace Mackie (Forres), Megan Beaumont (Maud), Maisie Moreton (Inverurie), Melody Tobing (Inverurie) and Niamh Parsons (Stuartfield) finished closely behind in 20th

Emma-Jay finished in fifth place on floor.

