Gold for Alford Academy pupil

An Alford Academy student won two prizes at a gymnastics competition earlier this month.

17-year-old Izzy Tolometti won a gold medal on bars at the Scottish Senior Championships for Gymnastics, which was held in Perth on March 4 and 5. She also gained a bronze medal on floor.

Izzy is now the Senior Ladies Scottish Bars Champion 2017 and is aiming for a place at the 2018 Australian Commonwealth Games.

