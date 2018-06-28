Gold medals for Claire and Craig

Craig Strachan of Aboyne Academy and Claire McGarvey of Banchory Academy were among several Banchory Stonehaven AC athletes who took part in the Scottish Schools Athletics Championships in Grangemouth earlier this month, and both won gold.

Craig won the U17 200m in 22.31 while Claire was first in the U20 high jump with 1.65m.

Maddy Silcock of Aboyne Academy took silver in the U20 100m, coming second in 12.78, just one-hundredth of a second off the winning time.

Banchory Academy’s Issy Thomson was fifth in the U15 girls long jump with 4.39m.

Ralph Silcock (Aboyne Academy) was eighth in the U17 boys javelin and at the Schools Combined Events Championships he was fifth in the U17 pentathlon.