Kimberley and Holly riding high with Scottish award nomination

Torphins rider Kimberley McCombie and her former racing horse Holly have been nominated in the Scottish Equestrian Awards.

Kimberley, 22, is one of five nominees in the ex-racer category.

The awards will be presented on Saturday, February 2 at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Aberdeen.

A delighted Kimberley told the Deeside Piper this week: “I have been riding since I could walk. I have had ponies and was in a pony club when I was four years old.

“I have done everything from eventing, showjumping and inhand showing.

“I bought Holly, formerly Laughing Rock – bred from the legendary Classic winner Rock of Gibraltar – two years ago as a project.

“Laughing Rock had a good racing career, winning several races.

“The first year I got her I did loads of groundwork with her and I took her to all the local inhand shows in the ex- racer classes where she did every well and won most of her classes.

“This year we thought we would see how Holly got on jumping, so we went to our first unaffiliated showjumping show where we did our first 60cm.

“We worked our way up from 70cm and 80cm unaffiliated classes and then started doing BSJA (British Showjumping Association) classes, where Holly showed great potential with several double clears and many wins.

“We are now on to amateur 85cm classes and 90cm British novice.”

Kimberley, who has been working as a groom at Ardmedden Horses in Oldmeldrum since June, continued: “Holly is not an easy horse to ride as she had been racing since she was two and had only been out of racing for over a year when I got her so has very much still got racing on the brain but she loves her new ‘showjumping’ job.

“I was really surprised to have even been nominated but there are other good nominees in this section and we will find out what happens on the night in February.”